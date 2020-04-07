Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Shop Owner Panel Discussion

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper hosted a virtual Shop Owner Panel Discussion open to all Certified Service Centers (CSCs) across the country on COVID-19. The interactive meeting took place on Friday, April 3.

Shop Owner Panelists

“COVID-19 has brought our shops and personal lives into unchartered waters,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. “To help navigate these uncertain and unique times, some of our top Certified Service Center shop owners shared their expertise, so that our whole industry can grow stronger and push through this challenge together.”

The webinar included nine shop owner panelists from Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper and Confidence Plus Certified Service Centers across the country. These shop owners have been appointed to an elite Service Center Advisory Council in recognition of their excellence as shop owners.

The shop owner panelists discussed how business is going, what measures they have taken to combat COVID-19, how they’re staying busy, and what positives have come out of the situation. A number of attendees chimed in with suggestions as well. From particularly successful Facebook posts to finding the cleaning supplies that work best, shop owners reaffirmed their abilities to keep their shops afloat under difficult circumstances.