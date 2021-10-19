Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Name Technician Of The Year



Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have named Jeff Weller of Auto Fix, LLC in Henning, MN. the 2021 Technician of the Year. Weller achieved the highest score on a custom ASE exam beating out a dozen other U.S. finalists in San Antonio Oct. 8 during the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year finalist trip.

“Being the 2021 Technician of the Year means that all of my hard work over the last 24 years of my career has paid off,” said Weller. “The professionals in the industry recognize my commitment to bettering the industry and I appreciate how it all centers on the customer and making sure they are taken care of.” Auto Fix, LLC is an Auto Value Certified Service Center and customer of Automotive Parts Headquarters.

“Being a Certified Service Center means our customers can be confident in the repairs being done because we stand behind our work, parts and labor all of which is covered by our Confidence Plus North American Warranty. My partnership with Auto Value means a great deal to me,” continued Weller, “its quality parts at a competitive price but more importantly it means Auto Value is behind us in our efforts to take care of our customers and they want us to succeed.”



Weller was one of 12 U.S. finalists in attendance at the Technician of the Year event. He and the other finalists and their guests traveled to San Antonio Oct. 7-10 for a weekend of camaraderie and fun to celebrate their accomplishments while competing for the sole title of Tech of the Year.

The group was also joined by the Canadian Auto Value Technician of the Year Cody Carnahan of OK Tire Park Street, an Auto Electric Service certified service center customer in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Auto Value Latin America Technician of the Year Angel Alberto Hernandez Recinos of Autoservicio Del Valle, a customer of Triple A Autopartes, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.



“At Garage Gurus, we are so excited and proud to sponsor the Technician of the Year program,” said Kevin Reamer, Director Program Groups/Business Development at DRiV, “It was great to be at the finalist event in San Antonio and see the passion and expertise of each technician. Congratulations to all the finalists and to the three winners. Also, thank you to the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper team for putting on such a great event!”

The group flew into San Antonio on Thursday, Oct. 7, for a welcome reception and dinner at the Texas Rangers’ Museum and Buckhorn Saloon. Friday morning, after taking the 90-minute custom ASE exam in the morning, the technicians and their guest were treated a private IMAX of Alamo: Price of Freedom followed by lunch at the Lone Star Café across from the Alamo. The group closed out with River Walk boat tour and dinner at the iconic Casa Rio restaurant.



Saturday, all of the finalists were welcomed to a true Texas experience when they arrived at the Tejas Rodeo in Bulverde where they enjoyed another VIP reception and dinner.

The culmination of the event occurred right before the rodeo when all of the finalists took to the dirt and were presented with customized Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year finalist belt buckles. JC Washbish, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., joined the group in an historic, late 19th century stagecoach presenting Weller with the grand prize belt buckle. “These automotive technicians keep America moving,” said Washbish from the Rodeo floor, “they keep our first responders responding. They get our front line workers to the front. They help us with one of our greatest freedoms – the ability to move about this country. To go where we want, when we want. The American technician is the definition of the essential worker.”



Weller’s score of 90 out of 100 possible points earned him the title, $2,500, and a trip to the ASE Awards Ceremony in Phoenix, AZ. this November to represent all of Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Center locations and technicians.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Jeff,” said Washbish, “he is a wonderful advocate for our Auto Value brand and our Certified Service Center program. We are proud to have him as an ambassador to represent all of our fantastic Technician of the Year finalists and the more than 16,000 technicians employed at Certified Service Centers throughout North America! We also want to congratulate Angel Alberto Hernandez Recinos and Cody Carnahan on their equally impressive achievements.” “Being tech of the year for me is a huge accomplishment for myself,” said Carnahan, “I will continue to pride myself in the work I preform and services I provide to ensure peoples’ safety , day in and day out.”