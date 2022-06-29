 Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper Bring the Magic Back to Orlando
News

Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper Bring the Magic Back to Orlando

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper brought the magic back to Orlando last week during a promotional trip for shop owners and their families. The trip was part of the Fall 2021 “Bringing Back the Magic” promotion, which was tied to purchases throughout the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper network – with extra entries based on MyPlace4Parts purchases.

More than 100 people joined the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper team at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Florida, to soak up some sunshine and network with each other. Roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, meals and entertainment were part of the prize package. The itinerary also included time at two Orlando theme parks of the attendees choosing and dinner at Medieval Times. The week wrapped up with a farewell dinner on Friday evening before Saturday departures.

“It’s invaluable to have time with our customers, and their families,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing. “We’re grateful that we were able to host family vacations, especially for some attendees who hadn’t taken time away in many years. We had a wonderful week and as always appreciate their loyalty to Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.”

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper launched its summer 2022 promotion earlier this month. The Perfect Stop Powersports sweepstakes is open through July 31, 2022, with opportunities to win one of 6 powersports vehicles. $25,000 in gift cards will also be given away.

