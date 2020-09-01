Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Award $25,000 In Scholarships

As students across the country return to college campuses both online and in-person, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper recently announced 25 winners in their 2020 scholarship competition. The students, picked from a competitive pool of applicants across North America, have each been awarded $1,000 for their studies in the 2020-2021 academic year.

All candidates were required to submit a comprehensive application that included essay prompts, short answers, letters of recommendations, applicable transcripts, and more. In order to be eligible for the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper scholarship funds, they also had to Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper employees or children of employees.

Mark Malig, who won the scholarship through Central Auto Parts Distributors, plans to pursue a career as a parts technician after graduating from Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.

“It is always a pleasure to recognize and honor Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper students,” said JC Washbish, VP of sales and marketing for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. “Each one of these winners has already achieved many noteworthy accomplishments, and we look forward to supporting them in their future endeavors.”

A seven-person panel from the University of the Aftermarket Foundation reviewed the dozens of applications and determined the 25 winners.

Jenna Lee, who won the scholarship through Automotive Parts Headquarters, Inc., attends Minnesota State University – Moorhead.

“As tuition continues to rise, associates at our stores, Certified Service Centers, and distribution centers genuinely appreciate the help provided by the Alliance’s scholarship program,” said Dennis Spooner, president and managing partner of Auto Value shareholder owner The Merrill Company/Arnold Motor Supply. “The Alliance offers many programs, from training to big trip giveaways, but scholarship recipients are always the most excited to get the call. We at Arnold Motor Supply are proud to have four Alliance scholarship winners in 2020.”

Cole Christians, who won the scholarship through The Merrill Company, attends is studying business at Dordt University.

Since the Alliance scholarship program was developed in 2001, it has awarded more than $500,000 in scholarships to deserving students. The annual program encourages continuing education within the membership and supports the next workforce generation in achieving their educational goals.

For more information on the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper scholarship program, visit autovalue.com or bumpertobumper.com.