Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Announce COVID-19 Measures

 

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., headquarters for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper, have taken sincere and thorough efforts to curb the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and to ensure all Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper shareholder owners, stores, shops and customers remain as healthy and beneficial to their communities as possible.

In light of the federal government defining vehicle service and repair as “essential” even in quarantined areas, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper locations are continuing to serve their customers across the country. They are taking additional precautions such as putting up signs instructing customers to remain 6 feet away from each other, sanitizing locations frequently throughout the day, and organizing deliveries that minimize human contact, among other measures.

Most importantly, the Alliance and its Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper members are performing welfare checks on each other and others in the industry.

“While it’s easy to get caught up in focusing on the challenges COVID-19 poses to our businesses, our members have been incredibly positive and inspiring in dealing with these tumultuous times,” said JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing for the Alliance. “We have members checking in on each other via phone to confirm they are still safe and healthy, and shops opening up their doors each day to ensure critical vehicles are still able to operate safely. I’m particularly proud to be a part of the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper network during this time.”

Additionally, the Alliance is keeping all members of the distribution channel educated and informed through letters, emails, website updates, internal memos and a frequently-updated resources page.

Further, the Alliance is hosting webinars for its members to collaborate on strategies and discuss tactics. On Friday, the group attracted a record number of attendees to a webinar titled “Finding Opportunities and Best Practices during COVID-19.” During the call, a group of panelists and the attendees delved into how to show Care, find Opportunities, deliver Value, spread accurate Information and Distinguish themselves for their superior service.

“We will continue to update our plans and reactions as news headlines change,” Washbish said. “At this time, our primary focus is doing everything we can to keep our communities as safe and healthy as possible.”

