Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Wrap Up Orlando Experience

After an exhilarating week exploring Central Florida and mingling with princesses, action heroes, wizards, dolphins and others, more than 250 guests have returned home from the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Orlando Experience sweepstakes.

“We were treated very well,” said Sharon Sexton, an Auto Value customer of Hahn Automotive Warehouse. “It was a fabulous time, very family oriented in the same way that the company is very family oriented. Everything Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper do is a phenomenal experience, no matter where you go. You get to see old friends, make new friends and just in general have a great time.”

The promotional event kicked off on May 12 when the guests flew into Orlando and enjoyed an opening reception and dinner at the Rosen Shingle Creek resort.

The fun continued into Monday, as Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper hosted leisure activities throughout the day along with a VIP lunch. That evening, guests were whisked away to Medieval Times for sword-fighting, jousting and general merriment while being served a royal Medieval feast. Auto Value customers of the Auto-Wares Group of Companies posed for a picture at Disney’s Epcot. The guests were on the Orlando Experience trip, hosted by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. (Photo courtesy of Bill Nalu)

From Tuesday through Thursday, Orlando Experience families and friends picked the parks of their choice as part of their package. The enchantment of Magic Kingdom drew the most attendee interest, but Universal Studios Florida and Animal Kingdom were popular as well. Guests also explored Epcot, Hollywood Studios, Discovery Cove, Island of Adventure, Legoland, SeaLife Orlando Aquarium, SeaWorld, Typhoon Lagoon, Universal Island of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay.

“I think the trip was extremely generous and amazing,” said Christine Fox, an Auto Value customer of the Auto-Wares Group of Companies. “I’ve been to tech expos and events, and this just blew them out of the water. It exceeded all expectations, and it was nice to get away and be with my family and with other families in Orlando.”

Guests were treated to a final farewell luau Thursday evening, followed by departures Friday.

The Orlando Experience sweepstakes began Sept. 1, 2018, and ran for three months through Nov. 30, 2018. Every $150 invoice with an Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper parts supplier during that time was worth one entry into the promotion. Thirty winners were randomly selected throughout the sweepstakes, and additional winners were announced at the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance’s 2018 Aftermarket Jackpot Convention in Las Vegas.

Another 240 Orlando Experience sweepstakes winners received a combined $45,000 in gift cards.

For additional details on this promotion, visit orlandoexperiencesweepstakes.com.