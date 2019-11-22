Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Technician Of The Year Honored At ASE Awards Banquet

Pictured from left to right: Tim Zilke, ASE President; Jason Jackson, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper 2019 Technician of the Year; Pat Winters, Vice President of Warren Distributing, Inc.; and Tom Trisdale, ASE Board Chairman and Toyota Motor North America Vice President of Product Quality & Service Support.

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s own Jason Jackson was honored along with 52 other top technicians from around the country at the ASE Technician Awards Reception Nov. 13 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Jackson, the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper 2019 United States Technician of the Year, was flown out to Arizona with his wife Claudia and his parts supplier Pat Winters, VP of sales and marketing at Warren Distributing, Inc., for two days of fun and recognition.

In July 2019, Jackson earned the highest score on a custom ASE test at Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s Technician of the Year finalist trip in Detroit, Michigan, which was sponsored by DRiV. As a result, he won the program group’s Technician of the Year designation and was honored at a banquet during the trip.

“It was an honor to stand on stage and award the 2019 ASE Technician Award to Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year Jason Jackson of Seal Beach, California,” Winters said. “There were 53 winners who got awards on the stage, all with the same goal of being the best they could be and furthering our industry through talent and hard work. The many backstories on how they got to this point were heartwarming and very impressive. Congratulations to the techs and thank you to ASE for their hard work in helping the industry recognize the best of the best.”

Jackson, his wife, and Winters were welcomed to Scottsdale with an opening reception Tuesday and closed out the trip with the awards banquet Wednesday evening.

“ASE has honored extraordinary industry professionals from across the nation for more than 40 years,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president & CEO. “This is made possible by the support of our many award sponsors, whose ranks include some of the best-known names in the industry. We are proud to partner with Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper to recognize Jason’s commitment to excellence in providing the very best in auto repair. This dedication is reflected in the talented professionals we recognize each year, and Jason represents the best of the best.”

While all 53 winners were ASE-certified, Jackson distinguished himself even further as an ASE master technician with A1-A8 and L1 certifications. He is also nationally recognized as a Kia master certified technician who came in second in the Kia World Skills Cup in 2018. He earned his AAS degree in automotive technology from Salt Lake Community College, and he continues to further his education with various aftermarket training classes. In July, Jackson was named Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s 2019 Technician of the Year. He enjoyed a four-day trip to Detroit, Michigan, sponsored by DRiV and filled with camaraderie, racing, fun, and awards.

