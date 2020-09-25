Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper companies have been named the 2020 winners in all three categories of the Auto Care Association’s Career and Education (ACE) award.

Click Here to Read More

During the association’s virtual Fall Leadership Days, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper were recognized with the award for large businesses, Auto Value shareholder owner Arnold Group of Companies received the award for mid-sized businesses, and Auto Value Certified Service Center Dykstra’s Auto took home the prize for small businesses. The award recognizes auto care companies dedicated to excellence in education.

“It’s an absolute honor to receive this prestigious recognition from the Auto Care Association,” said John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Inc., headquarters for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. “We adapted our training efforts this year to meet the unforeseen challenges the global pandemic has caused, and we’ve all come out better-educated because of it. We are grateful for the honor, and proud of Arnold Group of Companies and Dykstra’s accomplishments as well.”

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper, a program group comprised of more than 45 shareholders representing 2,500 parts stores, 3,700 Certified Service Center locations, and more than 10,000 employees, were praised for expansive COVID resources page, comprehensive COVID webinar series, online training programs, and continuing education programs. The Alliance also won the award in 2018.

The Arnold Group of Companies, headquartered in Spencer, Iowa, was also a repeat winner. The company first won the award in 2013, when it was known as the Head of the Class award. Built on the mantra “You don’t build a business with buildings, brick, and stone. You build it with people,” the Arnold Group of Companies invests heavily in the education, training, and satisfaction of its employees.