Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper companies have been named the 2020 winners in all three categories of the Auto Care Association’s Career and Education (ACE) award.
During the association’s virtual Fall Leadership Days, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper were recognized with the award for large businesses, Auto Value shareholder owner Arnold Group of Companies received the award for mid-sized businesses, and Auto Value Certified Service Center Dykstra’s Auto took home the prize for small businesses. The award recognizes auto care companies dedicated to excellence in education.
“It’s an absolute honor to receive this prestigious recognition from the Auto Care Association,” said John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Inc., headquarters for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. “We adapted our training efforts this year to meet the unforeseen challenges the global pandemic has caused, and we’ve all come out better-educated because of it. We are grateful for the honor, and proud of Arnold Group of Companies and Dykstra’s accomplishments as well.”
Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper, a program group comprised of more than 45 shareholders representing 2,500 parts stores, 3,700 Certified Service Center locations, and more than 10,000 employees, were praised for expansive COVID resources page, comprehensive COVID webinar series, online training programs, and continuing education programs. The Alliance also won the award in 2018.
The Arnold Group of Companies, headquartered in Spencer, Iowa, was also a repeat winner. The company first won the award in 2013, when it was known as the Head of the Class award. Built on the mantra “You don’t build a business with buildings, brick, and stone. You build it with people,” the Arnold Group of Companies invests heavily in the education, training, and satisfaction of its employees.
“It is especially humbling to receive the Auto Care Career and Education award this year. Challenging circumstances such as those we’ve all faced in 2020 only serve to magnify how vital good people are to any organization,” said Eric Johnson, vice president at the Arnold Group of Companies. “We are thankful for the people we have the opportunity to invest in, and grateful to be recognized for those efforts.”
Dykstra’s Auto/Dytech Auto Group, a seven-location operation in west Michigan, is also a big proponent of training, and the management team keeps its employees engaged by investing in their education. Dykstra’s employees gather for quarterly training meetings and an annual training celebration. Often, the company spends thousands of dollars to send employees to prestigious training programs across the country.
“Education is a definite priority for us. The better-trained our employees are, the better we are able to serve our customers,” said Mark Doornbos, general manager at Dytech Auto Group. “It is an honor to be recognized for our efforts. I am proud to be a part of a team that is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in education.”
The Auto Care Career and Education (ACE) Award was initially created by the association’s education committee to acknowledge aftermarket companies dedicated to employee professional development and growth. As the industry adapts and innovates to changing business needs, the award has been expanded to recognize industry companies dedicated to investing in the growth of knowledge and skills within their organization and/or throughout the industry.