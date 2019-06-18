News/Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper
Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Name 13 Technician Of The Year Finalists

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have selected 13 technicians from across the United States as finalists for their esteemed Technician of the Year award. These professionals earned this designation by staying up to date on certifications, furthering their education and training, and maintaining superior automotive knowledge. 

In addition to being part of a Certified Service Center, each finalist had to meet several requirements including 10 channel partner trainings, six hours of live training and current ASE certification. Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper parts suppliers selected one finalist from their lists of eligible candidates to participate in the national competition. 

“Our affiliated Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Centers employ technicians of the highest caliber you’ll find anywhere, and this year’s Technician of the Year finalists have proven themselves as the best of the best,” said Elizabeth Estes, education liaison for the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance’s Sales & Marketing Committee. “This program gives us the opportunity to recognize the commitment each of them has made to training and certification in the automotive industry, and we are delighted to have them together to celebrate their accomplishments.” 

The 13 finalists will travel to Detroit this July for a 90-minute, 100-question custom ASE test to determine the winner. Following the exam, the technicians will enjoy three days of camaraderie, racing and a banquet to crown the champion. 

The winner will receive $2,500 and another exciting trip this November to Phoenix, where he will be honored at the ASE Technician of the Year Award Ceremony as the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year. 

U.S. Technician of the Year Finalists

Technician NameCertified Service Center NameCity, StateShareholder Member
Nate Brindley Shoemaker’s GarageKalamazoo, MIAuto-Wares Group of Companies
Brandon Burton Master Tek Auto RepairMcHenry, ILAuto-Wares Group of Companies
Michael CibelliAuto Repair ProsMansfield, MANorwood Motor Parts Co.
Robert DemarestMilitary Brake & AlignmentWest Palm Beach, FLThe Parts House
Johnnie FerrelQuad City Tech Inc.Moline, ILThe Merrill Company
Richard GehringHunt’s Auto ServiceIthaca, NYHahn Automotive
Jason JacksonAutomotive ExcellenceSeal Beach, CAWarren Distributing
Mike JonesJoe’s GarageNorth Little Road, ARParts Warehouse, Inc.
Justin Leauschen4 Corners Union 76Concord, CATrimon
Jeremy McDanielBrannon Auto Parts and Service CenterHartford, ALTri-States Automotive Warehouse
Larry MehrWillmar Auto Sales & ServiceWillmar, MNAutomotive Parts Headquarters
John ParkerShields ServiceLouisville, KYMoog Louisville Warehouse
Maclane ReeserMaclane’s AutomotiveDowingtown, PAEastern Warehouse Distributors

This training program is supported by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance and is also available to members in Canada and Mexico. The Auto Value Technician of the Year for Canada and Mexico will also be in attendance in Detroit this summer with the U.S. Technician of the Year finalists. 

For more information, visit http://autovalue.com/technician-of-the-year and http://bumpertobumper.com/technician-of-the-year.

