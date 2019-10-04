Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Kick Off Ultimate Outdoor Adventure

JC Washbish, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc., addressed Ultimate Outdoor Adventure grand prize winners during an orientation breakfast in Branson, Mo. on Oct. 3, 2019.

Nearly 50 guests have arrived in Branson, Missouri, for five days of rest and relaxation, outdoor exploration, and breathtaking views of the Missouri Ozark Mountains and Table Rock Lake as Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper kick off their Ultimate Outdoor Adventure sweepstakes trip.

“We’re looking forward to hosting the trip of a lifetime for these lucky winners,” said Jim Holik, creative marketing manager for the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. “When we say trip of a lifetime, we really mean it! Our technicians and shop owners are the best and so are our trips!”

During Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s most adventurous promotion yet, guests will cozy up in their own private lakeside cabins, compete in an exclusive bass fishing tournament, enjoy a chuckwagon meal with a cowboy entertainer, take a pontoon ride, experience a private reception and dinner in a wine cellar, and so much more.

The trip began Oct. 2 as guests flew in from around the U.S. to a personal greeting from their Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper hosts, a plethora of gifts, a private welcome and dinner, and bowling and Go-Karts at the lodge’s Fun Mountain.

On Thursday, grand prize winners picked from a selection of activities including golf at signature Jack Nicklaus course Top of the Rock, wildlife tram and Segway tours, horseback riding, or a morning at the resort’s stunning spa. They enjoyed lunch at Buffalo Bar and a chuckwagon dinner with Clay Self, a local singing cowboy, providing musical entertainment.

Friday morning, attendees will once more get to pick from a plethora of exciting activities, this time including the exclusive bass fishing tournament. They’ll spend the afternoon at the shooting academy, and will close out the evening with a reception and dinner on that same property.

Ultimate Outdoor Adventure trip winners will have free time Saturday to explore before closing out the trip with a Top of the Rock Cave Tour and a farewell banquet complete with spectacular views, an impressive menu, and final goodbyes.

The Ultimate Outdoor Adventure technician sweepstakes ran from March 1 through April 30, 2019. Technicians received an entry into the promotion with every $150 purchase from an Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper parts suppliers. Twenty-five technicians were randomly selected for the two-person grand prize vacation package, and another 150 received a combined $25,000 in gift cards.