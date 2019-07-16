Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Kick Off 2019 Technician Of The Year Trip

The Automotive Aftermarket Parts Alliance says its go-time for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s Technician of the Year finalists. The technicians flew into Detroit on July 15 for a four-day trip, during which they’ll sit through a 90-minute custom ASE test, have some fun and hope to be crowned winner at the celebratory closing banquet.

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Vice President of Marketing JC Washbish gave a presentation at the Alliance’s Technician of the Year opening reception July 15, 2019, at the Dearborn Inn.

“I’d like to congratulate all of this year’s Technician of the Year finalists. It takes a substantial amount of training, commitment and perseverance to reach the top as a technician,” said Ryan Backowski, director of marketing at Auto-Wares Group of companies. “Their hard work has earned them recognition, but also leads to more efficient and effective repair and maintenance work for vehicle owners. I hope all of the finalists have a great time at this year’s event and I wish them luck in being crowned the 2019 Technician of the Year.

Nathan Brindley, a Technician of the Year finalist from Shoemaker’s Garage of Auto-Wares Group of Companies, is pictured here with Ryan Backowski, director of marketing from Auto-Wares, at the Technician of the Year opening reception on Monday, July 15, at the Dearborn Inn.

The finalists began the week with a welcome dinner Monday at the Dearborn Inn. Larry Friesner of DRiV, which hosted the event, joined Alliance Vice President of Marketing JC Washbish in kicking off the opening reception.

Today they will spend 90 minutes working through a 100-question ASE test, which will ultimately determine the winner. After that, the group will explore 300 years of history at Greenfield Village, eat lunch at the village’s Eagle Tavern, and discover the past, present and future of American automotive manufacturing at the Ford Rouge Factory. They’ll round out the day with dinner and games at Punch Bowl Social. Maclane Reeser, a Technician of the Year finalist from Maclane’s Automotive with Eastern Warehouse Distributors, is pictured here with Daniel Moroles (left), sales and market development manager at the Alliance, and Jason Phillips, vice president of sales at the Alliance, at the Technician of the Year opening reception on Monday, July 15, at the Dearborn Inn.

Wednesday will be packed with thrill rides and racing at the M1 Concourse. That evening, the technicians will head back to the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation for a tour, dinner and a reception to name and celebrate the Technician of the Year champion.

In addition to a $2,500 cash prize, the winner also will be sent to the ASE Technician of the Year Award Ceremony in Phoenix, where he will be honored as Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper’s Top Tech this November.

The 13 finalists were selected by their Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper warehouse distributors based on their impressive technical training and current automotive knowledge. In order to be eligible, each was required to fulfill several prerequisites, including 10 channel partner trainings, six hours of live training, current ASE certification and Certified Service Center status.

This training program is supported by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance and also is available to members in Canada and Mexico. The Auto Value Technician of the Year for Canada and Mexico also will be in attendance in Detroit this summer with the U.S. Technician of the Year finalists.

For more information, visit http://autovalue.com/technician-of-the-year and http://bumpertobumper.com/technician-of-the-year.