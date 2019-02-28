Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announce The Ultimate Outdoor Adventure Sweepstakes

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper will kick off their Ultimate Outdoor Adventure sweepstakes on March 1. Twenty-five lucky technician winners, and their guests, will travel to Branson, Missouri, in October 2019 to experience the ultimate in privacy and comfort at America’s premier wilderness resort.

Grand-prize winners and guests will be treated to a unique experience combining rustic and luxury accommodations at the Big Cedar Lodge near Table Rock Lake, deep in the heart of the Ozark Mountains. Daytime ventures will include an exclusive bass fishing tournament and golfing on the signature Jack Nicklaus course, Top of the Rock, as well as other various outdoor activities, lavish receptions and meals. Each night, winners can return to their own lakeside cabins. The trip is sure to please outdoors enthusiasts and adventure-seekers alike.

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper also will be giving away a total of $25,000 in prize money to 150 winners. During the months of March and April, professional technicians will receive an entry with every $150 invoice from their Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper supplier.

MyPlace4Parts users will automatically be entered with each qualifying purchase. Sweepstakes drawings take place on April 1 and May 16, 2019.

Visit theultimateoutdooradventure.com for official rules and other sweepstakes details.