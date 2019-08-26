Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announce Big Race Weekend Sweepstakes

Start your engines! On Sept. 1, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper are kicking off their Big Race Weekend sweepstakes, giving away more prizes than ever before. Thirty lucky guests will travel to Indianapolis in 2020 for a VIP experience at the Indy 500, and another 500 lucky technicians will win more than $75,000 in gift card prizes.

“We’re so excited to share this pinnacle race day access with some of our techs,” said JC Washbish, vice president of marketing for the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, headquarters for Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper. “And this year, we’re also going full throttle on the gift card prizes, giving away more money to more sweepstakes winners than ever.”

The 15 Big Race Weekend grand prize winners and their guests will be treated to an entire weekend of exclusive racing-themed events and activities. From CARB Day Track access to an Indy Museum visit, the five-day trip will be nonstop fun and excitement. Guests can expect first-class accommodations, extravagant meals and receptions, and so much more.

Plus, Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper are giving away gift card prizes for every mile those racers drive. Thirty first prize winners will receive $500 each, another 90 winners will take away $250 each, and a whopping 380 technicians will receive $100 gift cards. The drawings will take place Oct. 1, Nov. 1 and Dec. 16.

During the months of September, October and November, professional technicians will receive an entry into the sweepstakes every time they spend $150 with their Auto Value or Bumper to Bumper parts supplier. MyPlace4Parts users will be automatically entered.

Visit bigraceweekend2020.com for additional sweepstakes details.