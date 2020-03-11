Auto Service The Way It Used To Be

New York resident Mark Adams, a member of the Facebook group “Rusty Old American Dreams,” posted a picture online recently that had our Technical Editor Brendan Baker and myself discussing perceptions of the “good old days.”

How many of you can relate to the idea of overhauling a Model A Coupe like they did at Noxon Service Station in 1947?

I think this shop was in business in Schenectady, New York and I would almost guarantee they received a copy of our sister publication, Brake & Front End or what they would have known then as Brake Service magazine (I can’t be totally sure – our circulation records are a bit spotty from that time). What we do know from the repair order is informative and a great step down Memory Lane.

We don’t know the mileage or the year, though the last Model A rolled off the assembly line in March 1932, after more than 4.8 million cars had been produced in various configurations. Even if this was the last one, the car would have been 15 years old and definitely deserving of some attention.

It got it, too. New pistons, rings, pins, connecting rods, valves, guides, oil pump gears and housing, distributor shafts and bushings, pulleys and gaskets – lots of gaskets. It looks like the bottom end was still in pretty good shape because there’s no record of bearings or crank work needed. Total cost of parts was $45.54 – plus another $1.75 for five quarts of oil.