Auto Plus Announces Grand-Prize Winners Of Auto Plus ‘Performance Promotion’

Left to right: Mike Norton, Area Director, Auto Plus; Joe Ferrer, Regional Vice President, Auto Plus; Lorraine Stevenson, Stevensons Tire & Service Center LLC; and Ken Newton, Regional Marketing Director, Auto Plus.

Lorraine Stevenson of Stevensons Tire & Service Center LLC, in Syracuse, New York, was recently awarded a 2019 Ford Mustang GT car, sponsored by Standard Motor Products, through an Auto Plus Auto Parts “Performance Promotion” scratch-and-win contest that ran earlier this year.  

The Auto Plus Auto Parts “Performance Promotion” also offered opportunities to win a Disney family vacation for four; a NASCAR VIP trip for two; and multiple $2,500 gift cards. Customers were tendered instant scratch-and-win prizes throughout the promotional period for qualifying purchases at their local Auto Plus location.

“I can’t even tell you how excited I am! I’ve always dreamed of owning a Ford Mustang,” said Lorraine Stevenson.

“The Auto Plus ‘Performance Promotion’ provides us with such a great opportunity to partner with our suppliers to show our customers how much we value these relationships. It’s an honor to be able to present these prizes to our business partners, who have each been thrilled to win,” said Chris Cox, CEO-Parts, Icahn Automotive. The additional Auto Plus “Performance Promotion” grand prizes were awarded to:

• Jacob Cirbus of Quaker Basin Auto Repair, Deruyter, New York – 
Disney/Orlando family vacation for four, sponsored by BBB Industries 

• Shawn Chance of East Side Auto Service, Frederick, Maryland – 
$2,500 gift card, sponsored by DRiV Motorparts

• Zachary Ewing of Hilldale Auto Service, Haverhill, Massachusetts –
$2,500 gift card, sponsored by DRiV Motorparts 

• Albert Brown of AMJ Automotive Service Inc., Stevensville, Maryland – 
NASCAR VIP race weekend for two, sponsored by Gates

Additionally, more than 80,000 instant scratch-and-win prizes were awarded at local Auto Plus stores across the nation during the contest period. Instant win prizes included cell phone chargers, Auto Plus hats, Auto Plus flashlights, Auto Plus coupons and more.

