Connect with us

News

Auto Care To Host Webinar On Aftermarket E-commerce Trends

 

on

The Auto Care Association will host a webinar on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. EDT to examine the latest e-commerce trends developing in the auto care industry. The latest research published in the 2022 Auto Care Factbook indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated e-commerce activity for both suppliers and consumers.

Advertisement

This one-hour webinar will include a panel discussion on e-commerce trends in the automotive aftermarket, with subject matter experts discussing:

  • Current and forecasted retail activity through this channel;
  • Which categories saw greater e-commerce fulfillment and consumer spend via different providers and platforms; and
  • B2B trends regarding fulfillment.

Panelists for this event will include:

  • Mike Chung, director, market intelligence, Auto Care Association
  • Jonathan Carey, Jefferies, LLC
  • Bill Della Giustina, Jefferies, LLC
  • Jim Lang, Lang Marketing Resources, Inc.
  • Scott Luckett, GCommerce, Inc.
  • Nathan Shipley, The NPD Group

To register for the webinar, click here. The webinar is free to attend and open to both Auto Care Association members and guests. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time using the registration form.

Advertisement

To view the latest e-commerce aftermarket data, including revenue trends, market trends, average spend, industry penetration and consumer activity, access the latest Auto Care Factbook report here.

For more information about this webinar, please contact [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Alliance Kicks Off Virtual 2021 Summer Shareholder Meeting

News: Carter Fuel Pump Catalog Wins Industry ACPN Award

News: Dayco, Physis Partner To Develop Hybrid EV Modules

News: BorgWarner Captures Indy Win On Famed Borg-Warner Trophy

Advertisement

on

Auto Care To Host Webinar On Aftermarket E-commerce Trends

on

Continental Invests $110M In Texas ADAS Facility

on

Average Age Of Light Vehicles Increases To 12.1 years

on

MPA To Host Diesel Starting Systems Webinar Training
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Opinion: Talking Tools: You Have Boxes Full Of Precious Metals

News: Continental Invests $110M In Texas ADAS Facility

News: Auto Care To Host Webinar On Aftermarket E-commerce Trends

Diesel: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Innovation

Video: VIDEO: Reducing Information Look Up Times

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: Reducing Information Look Up Times

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Fight the Engine Effects of Stop-and-Go Traffic

Sponsored Content

Blown Head Gasket Repair on a Ford Diesel Engine

Sponsored Content

Delphi Technologies Fuel Systems to Power Your Business
Connect
UnderhoodService