Auto Care To Host Webinar On Aftermarket E-commerce Trends

The Auto Care Association will host a webinar on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. EDT to examine the latest e-commerce trends developing in the auto care industry. The latest research published in the 2022 Auto Care Factbook indicates that the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated e-commerce activity for both suppliers and consumers.

This one-hour webinar will include a panel discussion on e-commerce trends in the automotive aftermarket, with subject matter experts discussing:

Current and forecasted retail activity through this channel;

Which categories saw greater e-commerce fulfillment and consumer spend via different providers and platforms; and

B2B trends regarding fulfillment.

Panelists for this event will include:

Mike Chung, director, market intelligence, Auto Care Association

Jonathan Carey, Jefferies, LLC

Bill Della Giustina, Jefferies, LLC

Jim Lang, Lang Marketing Resources, Inc.

Scott Luckett, GCommerce, Inc.

Nathan Shipley, The NPD Group

To register for the webinar, click here. The webinar is free to attend and open to both Auto Care Association members and guests. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time using the registration form.