Auto Care Industry Projected To Reach $405B By 2020: Auto Care Association

The Auto Care Association released the newest edition of its online publication, the Auto Care Factbook 2020 and the Auto Care Factbook Plus Lang Annual 2020.

The annual research report serves as the industry’s flagship publication and an essential informational resource for the growing $405 billion U.S. auto care industry.

New to the publication this year are four additional areas of research, including IMR data on delayed maintenance, NPD Group data on automotive chemicals and fluids, a global automotive aftermarket estimate provided by Hanover Research and an aftermarket distribution summary.

In the 29th edition of Auto Care Factbook, readers will find:

Updated “Key Economic Indicators 2015-2019” by Northwood University

The latest trends on supply, demand and CAGRs for technician employment

An extended industry forecast through 2022 by IHS Markit

New – Aftermarket distribution summary

An updated “Global Automotive Aftermarket Review” by Jefferies

Updated consumer profiles for DIY-DIFM demographics, insights on millennial light maintenance DIYers, reasons why consumers choose DIY and DIFM outlets, DIY propensity and shop averages and replacement rates by IMR

New – Delayed maintenance, market potential and time to market by IMR

New – Automotive chemicals and fluids by NPD

Updated U.S. new and total vehicle registrations by IHS Markit

An updated hybrid vehicles summary and vehicle operating costs

New – Global automotive aftermarket estimate by Hanover Research

Updated “U.S. and Global Aftermarket Dynamics” by Northwood University

Updated global registration summary by IHS Markit

View the full table of contents here.

“Despite the uncertainty felt across our industry and the markets over the past year due to tariffs and trade, this edition of the Auto Care Factbook reinforces positive growth in today’s $405 billion auto care industry,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association. “Consumer confidence, spending and hourly wages continue to increase, and more than 41,500 industry jobs were created last year. Our association is committed to delivering resources and data to our members. The Factbook is the bedrock of that information, and we continue to evolve our resources to best serve our members’ needs.”

The Auto Care Factbook takes a deep dive into these topics and many more, providing all of the information needed to keep thriving in the dynamic aftermarket – which is projected to be a $448 billion industry in 2022.

The digital publication is hosted on the Auto Care Digital Hub, allowing readers to access the book from a variety of devices, locate data easily, share the publication with colleagues and download charts, tables and graphs associated with the data. In addition to the Auto Care Factbook 2020, the Auto Care Digital Hub hosts a wide variety of market research and industry publications, all of which can be instantly accessed from any desktop or mobile device.

Along with the Auto Care Factbook, the Lang Annual section provides a supplemental, comprehensive overview of the U.S. light-vehicle aftermarket and presents information and analysis available from no other source.

All Auto Care Association contacts at member companies receive a complimentary digital copy of the Auto Care Factbook 2020 report as a member benefit. The non-member price for the publication is $1,950. The Auto Care Factbook Plus Lang Annual can be purchased for $995 for members and $2,995 for non-members.

To access the Auto Care Factbook 2020 or the Auto Care Factbook Plus Lang Annual 2020 publications, visit digital.autocare.org/factbook2020. For questions, contact Auto Care Association Member Services at [email protected].