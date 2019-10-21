Auto Care Data Innovation Center To Showcase New Data Solutions At AAPEX

For over 100 years, the Auto Care Association has been a trusted business partner in the automotive aftermarket, developing technical solutions to industry-wide challenges that help companies plan and grow their businesses. At this year’s AAPEX (Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo), taking place Nov. 5-7 in Las Vegas, the Auto Care Association aims to build on this longstanding partnership by giving attendees the opportunity to see its 21st-century solutions — live and in-person at the first ever Auto Care Data Innovation Center.

The Data Innovation Center, located at booth No. L2, Sands Upper Lobby in the Sands Expo, will have Auto Care Association staff and subject matter experts present to provide attendees with live demonstrations of its newest technical solution products, including UniLink, Demand Index and the Industry Standards. Interested attendees can secure personalized demos of each product to see how these solutions can be applied to their unique business needs.

UniLink is the industry’s global vehicle identifier. The new product, launched this year in collaboration with IHS Markit, helps connect data so that subscribers can see which vehicles are similar across the world – allowing researchers to determine which parts fit where and on what vehicle faster, rather than manually researching each vehicle. With UniLink, auto care industry companies can analyze and understand vehicles across the globe and more quickly determine if current or future components can be sold in new markets. Sign up for a UniLink demo here.

Demand Index gives auto care industry companies the ability to view product category performance trends detailing the monthly demand of automotive aftermarket product lines in the U.S, allowing users to see how their product categories are performing compared to the market. Sign up for a Demand Index demo here.

Auto Care Standards, including ACES (Aftermarket Catalog Exchange Standard) and PIES (Product Information Exchange Standard) are accessible through the Auto Care Vehicle Information Portal (VIP). These standards are widely adopted by the industry and enable companies to seamlessly exchange and manage catalog and product information for thousands of product lines. Auto Care Standards ensure quality and consistency, resulting in increased sales, reduced shipping errors and returns. Sign up to learn more about Auto Care Standards at AAPEX here.