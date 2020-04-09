Connect with us

News

Auto Care Association Urges More Relief For Businesses

 

on


Recently, the Auto Care Association sent a letter to Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin requesting that he work with Congress to increase the amount of funds allocated to the Paycheck Protection Program to ensure that more businesses, including auto care industry businesses, are given access to these much-needed loans. The following is an excerpt from the letter:

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Dear Secretary Mnuchin:

As you work on behalf of our country to provide much-needed economic aid to the many domestic industries that are suffering as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, I request that you consider the auto care sector. The auto care industry includes independent auto repair shops, part retail stores and distributors, and aftermarket auto part manufacturers. We are a significant contributor to the U.S. economy. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, our industry represented 536,237 businesses that employed 4.7 million people and generated $ 405 billion in revenue.

We appreciate the establishment of the Paycheck Protection Program and urge you to work with Congress to increase the amount of funds allocated to this program to ensure that more businesses are given access to these much-needed loans. A significant number of our businesses employ fewer than 100 people and have had to lay off their employees in fear that otherwise they will not be able to keep their businesses afloat. The Payroll Protection Program will help them keep their doors open…

Read the Full Letter

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Auto Care Association Urges More Relief For Businesses

on

AWE Fire Truck 'Revoff' Supports First Responders

on

CTEK Offers Drivers Advice On Car Battery Care

on

Free ZF [pro]Tech Membership For Month Of April
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Flow: Factory Air Freshener

News: AWE Fire Truck ‘Revoff’ Supports First Responders

News: CTEK Offers Drivers Advice On Car Battery Care

News: Free ZF [pro]Tech Membership For Month Of April

News: Auto Care Association Urges More Relief For Businesses

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect