 Auto Care Association to Host Live Webinar Next Month
Shop Owner
UnderhoodService

on

Auto Care Association to Host Live Webinar Next Month

on

Auto Value & Bumper to Bumper Bring the Magic Back to Orlando

on

States Proclaim June As Auto Service Professionals Month

on

Purolator Launches Nationwide Summer Rebate Promotion
News

Auto Care Association to Host Live Webinar Next Month

Underhood Service Staff Writers

on

The Auto Care Association will host a live webinar next month exploring the latest automotive aftermarket data published in the newly released 2023 Auto Care Factbook report. The “Level Up with the 2023 Factbook” webinar will take place Wednesday, July 13, 2022, from 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. EDT.  During this webinar, attendees will learn what’s new in the report, including expanded sections on e-commerce, EV adoption, collision metrics and medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.  

Mike Chung, director, market intelligence, Auto Care Association, and Nathaly Branham, manager, web, Auto Care Association, will provide tips and tricks for finding the data that matters to specific professions, and how to explore the interactive up-to-date economic and industry indicator data that comes with the Factbook via the Auto Care Association’s TrendLens interactive industry data platform.  

Topics during the webinar will include:  

  • An overview of key data points and trends; 
  • A look at the new features in the 2023 Factbook
  • A look at which pages are most important to specific job roles; and 
  • How to take advantage of your access to the Factbook data in TrendLens. 

This webinar is open to all auto care professionals across the industry supply chain. Those unable to attend live can still register and will receive a recording of the webinar to view at their convenience. 

To learn more and register, visit the Auto Care Association website

