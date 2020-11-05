Auto Care Association To Hold Unified Event

The Auto Care Association has announced a new event experience, Auto Care Connect, which will serve as a unique annual event for association members spanning the full spectrum of the auto care industry. Auto Care Connect, set to take place May 2-8, 2021 in Orlando, Florida, will co-locate four of the Auto Care Association’s premier events for an experience that delivers more for attendees and their businesses.

Auto Care Connect is designed to unite various leaders and communities under the association and presents a unique opportunity for attendees to:

Network with an expended group of industry peers;

Create new business connections;

Attend accredited educational sessions;

Explore tradeshows; and

Access the latest resources the Auto Care Association offers to the industry—all in one place.

This inaugural event will be comprised of the association’s Spring Leadership Days, ACPN Knowledge Exchange, YANG Leadership Conference and PBES Conference. From networking to education, to vendor showcases and resources from the association’s communities, Auto Care Connect attendees will have the opportunity to explore each of the four event’s schedules for content relevant to them and will be able to customize their participation during the week to maximize their event experience.

Four Conferences. One experience.

The combined event offers attendees the opportunity to expand and discover new content and connections:

Spring Leadership Days: brings together volunteers, association members and professional staff to discuss issues and initiatives currently affecting the industry at large;

ACPN Knowledge Exchange: brings together the largest gathering of content professionals and their vendors and solution partners;

YANG Leadership Conference: brings together auto care industry professionals under the age of 40 for networking, collaboration and educational sessions;

PBES Conference: brings together paint, body and equipment industry professionals to focus on education, networking and exposure to industry products and services through its Innovation Fair.

“Auto Care Connect is an idea we’ve had in the works for a while now and I’m thrilled to finally introduce this unique experience to our members,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “These days it seems there are more moments of division and isolation than there are of comradery, so I am very proud that we’re bringing something positive to the industry that can serve as a way to unite more people and create even more connections throughout the aftermarket.”