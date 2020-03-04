Auto Care Association, ASE Name World Class Technicians

The Auto Care Association recently announced the latest recipients of the prestigious World Class Technician award, in partnership with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). The two organizations provide this annual recognition to professional technicians who have achieved the extraordinary accomplishment of attaining ASE certification in 22 specific areas during the previous calendar year.

There are an estimated 879,000 technicians in the United States, with approximately 250,000 holding ASE certification. More than 2,000 technicians have earned the respected status of “World Class Technician” since its inception more than 30 years ago. The newest round of World Class Technicians includes: James K Adair Jr. — Phoenixville, Pennsylvania

Jason A Arst — Signal Hill, California

Brian Atwood — Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Rodney B Bennett III — Beaufort, South Carolina

Jason P Branch Sr. — Castle Rock, Colorado

Timothy R Burnley — Lewisville, Texas

Scott B Dickson — Jacksonville, Florida

Chris J Elkins — Adrian, Michigan

Travis C Elliott — Windham, Maine

Mike A Evans — Mesa, Arizona

Lucas A Ewald — Naples, Maine

Thomas M Flentie — Oak View, California

David J Frank — Flint, Michigan

Hayden E Frazier — Halifax, Massachusetts

Reuben G Gosewisch — Saint Michael, Minnesota

Brian C Grabsky — Lombard, Illinois

Brian S Haskell Jr. — Naples, Maine

Joshua E Hassing — Augusta, Michigan

Robert A Heintz — Hopatcong, New Jersey

Matthew E Heller — Park Ridge, Illinois

Dennis L Higdon — Lawrenceville, Georgia

Brandon S Homan — Saint Louis , Missouri

Raymond B Jackson Jr. — Elkridge, Maryland

Randall A Kang — Fountain, Colorado

Keith W Kelly — Tipp City, Ohio

Kenneth D Kerbaugh — Needville, Texas

Basil A Konnaris — Oakville, Ontario, Canada

William D Krones — Mason City, Iowa

Shane E Lally — Brookfield, Connecticut

Cody A Lana — Riverside, Iowa

Marty J Leach — Imlay City, Michigan

Kevin S Lockhart — Beaverdam, Virginia

David R Luka II — Grand Island, New York

Eric J Mattice — Bakersfield, California

Alejandro F Mayorga — Lompoc, California

Jason A Montini — Madison, Tennessee

Angel Morales Jr. — Marana, Arizona

Ryan E Moraux — Fairhaven, Massachusetts

Kevin Myers — Weymouth, Massachusetts

Ryan L Oblak — Saltsburg, Pennsylvania

Fadi E Oweis — Jacksonville, Florida

John V Paolino Jr. — Pollock Pine, California

Kevin Paradis — Westford, Massachusetts

Michael J Pritulsky — Mesa, Arizona

James M Przybylski — Batavia, Illinois

Andrew R Ramirez — Lompoc, California

Mike J Ream — Defiance, Ohio

Michael J Rodriguez — Mansfield Ctr, Connecticut

Shannon P Saili — Waipahu, Hawaii

Michael L Sanders — Doyle, California

Michael R Sandmeier — Bel Air, Maryland

Michael P Schultz — Torrance, California

Richard Sena Jr. — Youngtown, Arizona

Gregory S Shelby — Canal Fulton, Ohio

Patrick D Shine — Saint Charles, Missouri

Kevin M Speaks — Duncanville, Texas

Meredith D Spencer — Milford, Maine

Daniel J Symeon — Tallahassee, Florida

Jeffrey W Tinsley — Dickson, Tennessee

Erik C Ulintz — Grove City, Ohio

Angel M Velazquez — Gurnee, Illinois

Steven M Vezensky — Lakemoor, Illinois

John A Warrington — Tolland, Connecticut

Cleidus Shawn White — Imperial, Missouri

Jeffrey J Wood — Saint Charles, Missouri

William J Woods — Delta, Pennsylvania The Auto Care Association surveyed this year’s World Class Technician award recipients to learn about their career journeys, what motivated them to pursue the goal of ASE World Class Technician and what achieving this status means to them in their own words.

“I believe that earning ‘World Class’ status will allow me to show that there is so much more to being a technician than changing parts on a vehicle,” said Angel Morales, 2020 World Class Technician award recipient. “There is so much technology and engineering that goes into today’s vehicles, technicians now have to have the knowledge and skill to make the proper diagnosis and repair. Becoming ASE Certified has opened many doors for me in my life and has made me more marketable when looking for that next step in my career. I believe that I can use this status to show up-and-coming technicians that ASE Certifications are not just ‘a piece of paper,’ but an important tool of the trade.” “To achieve world class status shows great commitment to the automotive trade,” said John Warrington, 2020 World Class Technician award recipient. “I wanted to show upcoming techs like my son, the importance of staying relevant and to keep pursuing knowledge to stay top of your field.” “I believe all professionals should strive to achieve the highest level of certification and training required to be fit at their profession,” said Fadi “Eddie” Oweis, 2020 World Class Technician award recipient. “World class does just that and sets a goal for which all techs should strive.”

