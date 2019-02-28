Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 2019 World Class Technicians



The Auto Care Association has announced the latest recipients of the 2019 World Class Technician award. In partnership with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), the two organizations provide this annual designation to recognize professional technicians who have achieved the extraordinary accomplishment of ASE certification in 22 specialty areas during the 2018 certification test administration. The tests include: A1-A8 (automotive), T1-T8 (medium/heavy truck), B2-B5 (collision repair) and L1, L2 (advanced).

There are an estimated 879,000 technicians in the United States, with more than 250,000 of them holding ASE certification. More than 2,000 technicians have earned the respected status of “World Class Technician” since its inception more than 30 years ago.

The newest round of World Class Technicians includes 45 recipients:

Carlos Acevedo Ramos – Bayamon, Puerto Rico

John Adams IV – Euless, Texas

Brian Beauchemin – Cumberland, Rhode Island

Richard Benson – Houston, Texas

David Boyce – Westport, Massachusetts

Kevin Brown – Leander, Texas

Michael Campbell – Chicago, Illinois

William Childers – Lizella, Georgia

Roberto De La Torre – San Juan, Puerto Rico

John Dibartolomeo Jr. – Atco, New Jersey

Amos Eaton – Pevely, Missouri

Ryan Egleston – Saint Louis, Missouri

Leroy Fleming – Bel Air, Maryland

Luke Franta – Santa Margarita, California

Robert Gouveia – Everett, Massachusetts

William Gray – Metairie, Louisiana

Travis Guenzler – Catawissa, Missouri

James Hahn – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Brad Harder – Emporia, Kansas

Jason Hodge – Saint Charles, Missouri

Tyler Hurt – Debary, Florida

Scott Jensen – Boynton Beach, Florida

Steven Johansson – Troy, Michigan

Raymond Johnson – Holly Springs, North Carolina

John Jones – Gahanna, Ohio

Steven Kuhr – Moore, Oklahoma

Brian Lacroix – Medley, Florida

Kit Mak – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Steven McAtee – Milton, Kentucky

Jeramiah Mihelich – Waltham, Massachusetts

Michael Mizzi – Willow Spring, North Carolina

Frank Naelitz – Lorain, Ohio

Matthew Olsen – Burlington, Massachusetts

William Onessimo Jr. – Rockland, Massachusetts

David Piper – McKinney, Texas

Kenneth Ratliff – Bethel, Ohio

Robert Reiss – Carnegie, Pennslyvania

Mark Robinson – Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Steven Sears – East Bridgewater, Massachusetts

Jacob Shuter – Manchester, New Hampshire

Michael Springman – Pensacola, Florida

John Stacey – Whitesboro, Texas

Curtis Walker – Woodland, California

Ryan Weaver – East Falmouth, Massachusetts

Thomas Wheeler – Lincoln, Maine

ASE testing is offered at Prometric centers nationwide. Once qualified, the World Class distinction is valid for life. For more information about the World Class Technician certification qualifications, timing and recognition, visit autocare.org/worldclass.