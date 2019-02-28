News
Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 2019 World Class Technicians

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

The Auto Care Association has announced the latest recipients of the 2019 World Class Technician award. In partnership with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), the two organizations provide this annual designation to recognize professional technicians who have achieved the extraordinary accomplishment of ASE certification in 22 specialty areas during the 2018 certification test administration. The tests include: A1-A8 (automotive), T1-T8 (medium/heavy truck), B2-B5 (collision repair) and L1, L2 (advanced).

There are an estimated 879,000 technicians in the United States, with more than 250,000 of them holding ASE certification. More than 2,000 technicians have earned the respected status of “World Class Technician” since its inception more than 30 years ago.

The newest round of World Class Technicians includes 45 recipients:

  • Carlos Acevedo Ramos – Bayamon, Puerto Rico
  • John Adams IV – Euless, Texas
  • Brian Beauchemin – Cumberland, Rhode Island
  • Richard Benson – Houston, Texas
  • David Boyce – Westport, Massachusetts
  • Kevin Brown – Leander, Texas
  • Michael Campbell – Chicago, Illinois
  • William Childers – Lizella, Georgia
  • Roberto De La Torre – San Juan, Puerto Rico
  • John Dibartolomeo Jr. – Atco, New Jersey
  • Amos Eaton – Pevely, Missouri
  • Ryan Egleston – Saint Louis, Missouri
  • Leroy Fleming – Bel Air, Maryland
  • Luke Franta – Santa Margarita, California
  • Robert Gouveia – Everett, Massachusetts
  • William Gray – Metairie, Louisiana
  • Travis Guenzler – Catawissa, Missouri
  • James Hahn – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Brad Harder – Emporia, Kansas
  • Jason Hodge – Saint Charles, Missouri
  • Tyler Hurt – Debary, Florida
  • Scott Jensen – Boynton Beach, Florida
  • Steven Johansson – Troy, Michigan
  • Raymond Johnson – Holly Springs, North Carolina
  • John Jones – Gahanna, Ohio
  • Steven Kuhr – Moore, Oklahoma
  • Brian Lacroix – Medley, Florida
  • Kit Mak – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
  • Steven McAtee – Milton, Kentucky
  • Jeramiah Mihelich – Waltham, Massachusetts
  • Michael Mizzi – Willow Spring, North Carolina
  • Frank Naelitz – Lorain, Ohio
  • Matthew Olsen – Burlington, Massachusetts
  • William Onessimo Jr. – Rockland, Massachusetts
  • David Piper – McKinney, Texas
  • Kenneth Ratliff – Bethel, Ohio
  • Robert Reiss – Carnegie, Pennslyvania
  • Mark Robinson – Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
  • Steven Sears – East Bridgewater, Massachusetts
  • Jacob Shuter – Manchester, New Hampshire
  • Michael Springman – Pensacola, Florida
  • John Stacey – Whitesboro, Texas
  • Curtis Walker – Woodland, California
  • Ryan Weaver – East Falmouth, Massachusetts
  • Thomas Wheeler – Lincoln, Maine

ASE testing is offered at Prometric centers nationwide. Once qualified, the World Class distinction is valid for life. For more information about the World Class Technician certification qualifications, timing and recognition, visit autocare.org/worldclass.

