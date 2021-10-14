 UnderhoodService
Auto Care And IHS Markit To Host Webinar

 

on

The Auto Care Association and strategic partner IHS Markit will host a webinar from 1-2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 20, on the evolution of vehicle configurations in parts and fitment. This webinar, presented by Brad Mayes, associate director, VIN Solutions, IHS Markit, will explore the wonderful world of vehicle configuration and will demonstrate how deep levels of understanding can help make this complex space less complicated and allow for more confident management of your part offering.

The continuous progression of vehicle configurations has made our experiences safer, easier, more comfortable and more enjoyable. Similar to other industries, the vehicle industry has evolved to accommodate individual preferences and caters to customization and personalization. Our opportunity of choice when it comes to vehicle features, equipment, power and efficiency appears to be never ending. However, options and choices can often lead to confusion and complication in part fitment as well as cause part proliferation.

Brad Mayes is associate director, VIN Solutions at IHS Markit. He has more than 10 years of experience supporting the automotive industry from a data/product perspective. In his current role, he is responsible for the integration of best-in-class vehicle data into IHS Markit automotive products. Mayes has experience with the Aftermarket Catalog Enhanced Standard (ACES) and supports many Auto Care Association members and users in the VIN decoding space.

To learn more and register for this webinar, click here.

