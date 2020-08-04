Connect with us

Products

Autel US Releases IM608 Pro Key Programming Bundle

The bundle includes the Maxi IM608 10.1-in. Android touchscreen tablet, a key and chip programmer, wireless JVCI J2534 pass-thru programming device and the Key Programming Adapter Kit.
Advertisement
 

on

Autel US has announced that its new IM608Pro Key Programming Bundle is currently available for pre-order and will ship starting mid-August.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The IM608PROKPA Key Programming Bundle is a comprehensive immobilizer and key programming bundle composed of its Maxi IM608 10.1-in. Android touchscreen tablet, the XP400PRO key and chip programmer, the wireless JVCI J2534 pass-thru programming device and the Key Programming Adapter Kit (IMKPA).

The IM608 enables key learning directly through the OBDII port for 85% of vehicles in North America. The IM608 tablet can read the immobilizer pins and passwords directly from the vehicle and stores this information to use later when learning the newly programmed keys to the vehicle. The IM608 tablet provides all the diagnostics capabilities of Autel’s MaxiSYS MS908S including all system AutoSCAN, active tests, special functions, coding, initialization and memory relearns.

The Programming Adapter Kit, compatible with the XP400Pro Key and Chip Programmer, includes 12 adapters for the XP400Pro that enables read/write/erase for Mercedes-Benz ESL_W209/W906 Data, Mercedes-Benz NEC Key Learning, BMW EWS3 Key Learning and Volkswagen/Audi/BMW/Benz Key Unlock.

The IM608Pro Key Programming Bundle (IM608PROKPA) includes a one-year limited warranty and a year of software updates for the Maxi IM608.

For more info: autel.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: ZF Launches Next-Generation ADAS Cameras

Products: MAHLE Motorsport Adds BMW PowerPak Piston Kits

Products: Cloyes Launches Timing Chain Water Pump Kits

Products: New Pig Introduces Shoe Sanitizer Floor System

Advertisement

on

Autel US Releases IM608 Pro Key Programming Bundle

on

Snap-on Standard Creepers Offer Comfort

on

Knipex's Improved Pliers Wrench Offers Increased Gripping Capacity

on

Holley Expands Electric Fuel Pump Lineup
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: Autel US Releases IM608 Pro Key Programming Bundle

Products: Snap-on Standard Creepers Offer Comfort

Products: Knipex’s Improved Pliers Wrench Offers Increased Gripping Capacity

News: BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Launched FourthGear

News: Andy Harmon Named 2020 Mitchell 1 Educator Of The Year

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Diagnosing Intermittent Stalling Issues

Servicing GM’s 3800 V6 Engines

‘Exploring’ Service Needs On The Ford 4.0L V6 Engine

Tech Tip: Reduced Engine Power Message Displayed on GM Vehicles
Connect