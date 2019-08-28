Autel Releases New MsxiSYS ADAS Calibration System And Autel MA600

The Autel MaxiSYS ADAS Calibration solution is now more portable. The MA600 frame folds and disassembles easily for transport, to calibrate in multiple locations. Designed to support adapting repair businesses, the MA600 helps shops affordably target a new revenue stream of ADAS Calibration. The MA600 software provides accurate calibration procedures for camera-based systems with accessories and oversize AVM patterns available to purchase separately. The new step-by-step tutorial graphics and five line laser leveling process offer a quicker and more efficient centering and squaring procedure of the vehicle to the calibration frame. It’s the new generation MaxiSYS MA600, smarter service made simple.

Tablet not included. The MA600 is compatible with the following tablets: MS906BT, MS906TS, MS908, MS908P, MS908S, MS908SP, MSELITE and MSADAS. All tablet models require an additional one-time purchase software application upgrade, except MSADAS. Tablets with previously active ADAS application software will not be compatible with MA600.

Autel is developing a new video library of training support for the MA600. Register all your Autel tools to your free Autel ID account at autel.com to download free software updates regularly to keep your Autel tools functioning like brand new. If you have any questions, contact your local tool dealer or Autel sales representative.