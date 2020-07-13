Connect with us

Products

Autel Introduces A New ADAS Product

The MA600 Mounting Plate Package consists of a mounting bracket, mounting plate, mounting adapter and laser adapter plate.
Advertisement
 

on

Autel recently released a new ADAS product, the Mounting Plate for the MA600 frame.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The MA600 Mounting Plate Package (MA600RAP) consists of a mounting bracket, mounting plate, mounting adapter and laser adapter plate. Once installed, the mounting plate enables the MA600 to use the radar calibration box, the calibration plate, the adaptive cruise control (ACC) reflector and the night vision calibration box to perform radar and night vision calibrations on vehicles equipped with ACC, blind spot monitoring (BSM), front collision warning (FCC) and NV systems. 

The mounting plate package and the calibration devices listed above are components of the newly released MA600CAL3 package. Watch the new mounting plate assembly instructions video on @AutelTools YouTube channel

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Magnetize Your Pegboard With Magna-Peg

Snap-on Introduces New Trim Pad Tool Set

Eppco Offers Gloves, Fender Covers And More

Lisle Offers Button Connector Pliers

Advertisement

on

Autel Introduces A New ADAS Product

on

Knipex Pipe Cutters For Multilayer And Pneumatic Hoses

on

Snap-on Powers Techs And Lights Up Dark Storage Drawers

on

Autel US Expands ADAS Calibration Coverage
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY’s ‘ThirdGear’ Features Integrated Appointment Booking

Products: Knipex Pipe Cutters For Multilayer And Pneumatic Hoses

Products: Snap-on Powers Techs And Lights Up Dark Storage Drawers

Products: Autel US Expands ADAS Calibration Coverage

News: Nominations Open For New AAPEX Service And Repair Awards

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect