Autel Introduces A New ADAS Product

The MA600 Mounting Plate Package (MA600RAP) consists of a mounting bracket, mounting plate, mounting adapter and laser adapter plate. Once installed, the mounting plate enables the MA600 to use the radar calibration box, the calibration plate, the adaptive cruise control (ACC) reflector and the night vision calibration box to perform radar and night vision calibrations on vehicles equipped with ACC, blind spot monitoring (BSM), front collision warning (FCC) and NV systems.

The mounting plate package and the calibration devices listed above are components of the newly released MA600CAL3 package. Watch the new mounting plate assembly instructions video on @AutelTools YouTube channel.