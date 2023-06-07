 Autel Expands Telsa Diagnostics on Ultra Series Tablets

Autel Expands Telsa Diagnostics on Ultra Series Tablets

Autel added Tesla Model 3 and Model Y diagnostic coverage with a new software release and Tesla-compatible cable.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Autel announced it added significant Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicle diagnostic coverage with a new software release and Tesla-compatible cable.

Tesla update 2.0 for the Ultra series of tablets includes Read and Erase Code capabilities for Tesla Models 3 and Y on the following systems: Compressor (CMP), Steering Column Control Module (SCCM), Electric Power Assisted Steering 1 (EPAS1 ) and 2 (EPAS2 ), Center Radar (RADC), Restraints Controller Module (RCM), Electric Stability Program (ESP), iBooster (IBST), Park Assist System (PARK). ECU Reset and Connection Test are two Special Functions also included in Tesla version 2 software version, Autel says.

Additional coverage for both Model Y and 3 includes Vehicle Controller-Front, Left and Right, Electronic Parking Brake-Left and Right, Pedal Monitor, Potentiometer System, and Electric Power Assist Steering- 1 and -2, and Center Radar, according to Autel.

Autel says it also released a new Tesla-compatible JX03-IAI-778 adapter (TESKIT3Y) to facilitate diagnostics. The CAN001 cable in Autel’s TESKIT, released earlier this year, must also be connected to the CAN port on Models 3 and Y. Autel released software updates and the TESKIT for Tesla S and X vehicles in July 2021. The TESKIT includes LAN001, CAN001, and CAN002 to diagnose pre-and post-2015 Tesla S and X models. How -to connect sheets are included with cable and adapter kits.

Tesla software version 2 is available on all Autel’s MaxiSYS Ultra, Ultra EV, MS919, and MS909, MS909 EV with active subscriptions. Traction Battery and HVAC Compressor testing can be performed on Tesla vehicles with the Ultra EV, MS909EV, or with the Ultra, MS919 and the MS909 with the purchase of the EV Diagnostic kit, Autel says.

