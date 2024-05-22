 Autel Energy Unveils Megawatt Charging System at ACT Expo

Autel Energy Unveils Megawatt Charging System at ACT Expo

The MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System is designed for heavy-duty electric trucks.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Published:

Autel Energy unveiled its MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo (ACT Expo) 2024, May 20-23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System is designed for heavy-duty electric trucks, according to Autel Energy. The MCS terminal can deliver a maximum single output of 1.2 MW/1500A, setting a new standard for commercial EV charging solutions, the company said.

A feature of the MaxiCharger Magawatt Charging System is its intelligent coordination capabilities, facilitating intelligent integration with solar storage and on-site charging operations. The system’s modular design offers flexibility with the potential for future expansion up to 1.44 MW.

“At Autel Energy, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in EV charging technology. The MaxiCharger Megawatt Charging System is a testament to our dedication to innovation and sustainability, providing a scalable solution that meets the evolving needs of the commercial vehicle sector,” said Michelle Luo, chief revenue officer of Autel Energy.

