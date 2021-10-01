 Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?
Search
Video
Webinars
Products
Opinion
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Shop Owner
Connect with us
UnderhoodService

on

Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?

on

Could Your A/C Recycling and Recovery Machine Be Overcharging?

on

Cavitation: Killer Of Water Pumps

on

Losing Your Cool: When Compressors Go Bad
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video of the Week

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed
play

VIDEO: Brake Pads Deconstructed

Brake pads are thoroughly developed to produce the best result. This video is sponsored by ZF Aftermarket.

VIDEO: Timing Chain Kit Unboxing Video
play

VIDEO: Timing Chain Kit Unboxing

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines Video
play

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Current Digital Issue

September 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Webinars

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Heating / Cooling

Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?

Code B10D004 will indicate a coolant circulation pump failure.
Advertisement
 

on

Models: 

A6/A7: 2012-2015 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

A8/S8/S8+: 2014-2017

Bulletin: 191790

The customer may complain of a lack of heat in the passenger compartment even if the vehicle has been running for a long period. In the Climatronic control module, one or two DTC codes will be present. Code B10D004 will indicate a coolant circulation pump failure.

Code B11D501 indicates the supply voltage for terminal 30 of the coolant circulation pump has an electrical fault. 

To remedy the problem, the V50 coolant circulation pump needs to be replaced. 

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Heating / Cooling: How To Replace The Water Pump On A 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser

Heating / Cooling: Staying Cool With Electric A/C Compressor Service

Heating / Cooling: Check the Label Before Replacing A/C Refrigerant

Heating / Cooling: A History Of Automatic Temperature Control

Advertisement
Connect
UnderhoodService