ATMC Conducts 2021 Training Benchmarks Survey

 

The ASE Training Mangers Council (ATMC) has announced that its annual training benchmarks survey of the auto and heavy-vehicle service and repair industry is now underway.

“The survey builds a longitudinal series of metrics that pinpoint trends. It also provides a comparison standard and helps align training offerings with the needs of our training consumers,” said Dave Milne, ATMC president. “2020 was such an unusual year and we expect to see information that will help the training industry to navigate forward.”

Two parallel surveys are being conducted, one for auto and truck service professionals and one for their training providers. Strong participation is key to improving the quality and availability of training for service and repair professionals in the auto and heavy-vehicle industry. Working professionals and training providers are both encouraged to make their voices heard by completing the brief survey at the appropriate provided link.

• Auto and Truck Professionals: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/C5RZ7WR

• Training Providers: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JDGS9ZN

The ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of training and professional development within the transportation service industry. A division of ASE, the council helps members keep up with innovations in automotive training by facilitating interaction among its members and serves as a leadership forum for training professionals to promote world-class training standards in the automotive, heavy-duty and related industries. See more at www.atmc.org.

