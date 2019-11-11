News/ATEQ TPMS Tools
ago

ATEQ Announces Q4 Promotion

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

BBB Industries Releases 458 New Part Numbers Covering More Than 55M Vehicles

Epicor To Help Aftermarket Businesses Drive Revenue Through Automated 'Pop-Up' Analytics At Point Of Sale

Cloyes Earns Best New Product Award At AAPEX

Spectra Premium Receives Import Product Award For Best Problem Solver

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY And SiriusXM Team Up To Deliver SiriusXM To BOLT ON Customers

WIX Filters Tech Tip: Collapsed Oil Filter Diagnostics

Snap-on Releases New Tools For More Comfortable, Efficient, Effective Work

Trakmotive Tech Tip: Window Regulator Installation

NGK Tech Tip: Leading Cause Of Ignition Coil Failure

Mitchell1 Tech Tip: Stuck Buick Turbo

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC, a leader of TPMS Tool solutions for the OE, industrial and aftermarket industries, announces a new Q4 promotion for U.S. and Canada customers.

Customers can obtain a free tire tread depth gauge ($299.00 value) with the purchase of a two-year VT56 software update.

The tire tread depth gauge is a VT56 accessory that provides complete tire and TPMS service management. The accessory is a quick tire safety check to detect worn tires, tire damage, and poor alignment. Save tire tread depth measurements in the VT56 tool for up to 65,000 jobs, and transfer data wirelessly from service to bay to the customer management system.

Customers will be required to complete the Q4 promo form online, by email, or by mail and provide a copy of the invoice purchase to obtain the free accessory. Contact an ATEQ distributor to purchase the VT56 2-year software update (part no. SW56-0002). Distributors of ATEQ TPMS Tools in the U.S. and Canada can be found on our website at www.ateq-tpms.com, click Where to Buy to view the list. For more details on the Q4 promotion, please view the promotional forms: the United States and Canada

Show Full Article