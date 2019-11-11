ATEQ Announces Q4 Promotion

ATEQ TPMS Tools, LC, a leader of TPMS Tool solutions for the OE, industrial and aftermarket industries, announces a new Q4 promotion for U.S. and Canada customers.

Customers can obtain a free tire tread depth gauge ($299.00 value) with the purchase of a two-year VT56 software update.

The tire tread depth gauge is a VT56 accessory that provides complete tire and TPMS service management. The accessory is a quick tire safety check to detect worn tires, tire damage, and poor alignment. Save tire tread depth measurements in the VT56 tool for up to 65,000 jobs, and transfer data wirelessly from service to bay to the customer management system.

Customers will be required to complete the Q4 promo form online, by email, or by mail and provide a copy of the invoice purchase to obtain the free accessory. Contact an ATEQ distributor to purchase the VT56 2-year software update (part no. SW56-0002). Distributors of ATEQ TPMS Tools in the U.S. and Canada can be found on our website at www.ateq-tpms.com, click Where to Buy to view the list. For more details on the Q4 promotion, please view the promotional forms: the United States and Canada.