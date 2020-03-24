Associations Issue Joint Letter To President Trump

The Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) are urging the Trump administration to designate auto parts manufacturers, distributors and repair shops as essential businesses to ensure that the vehicles transporting our public health professionals, first responders and essential goods are operational. In addition, both organizations are encouraging the White House to enforce a “consistent national policy” to keep the auto care industry open.
“This industry and its workforce face an immediate crisis that needs your leadership,” the letter states. “Aftermarket manufacturers, distributors, and repair facilities want to provide these essential services, but are facing inconsistent state emergency designations of essential personnel and services. These businesses were deemed critical in the March 19 MEMORANDUM ON IDENTIFICATION OF ESSENTIAL CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE WORKERS DURING COVID-19 RESPONSE issued by Director Christopher Krebs of the Department of Homeland Security.”
Read the full letter here.