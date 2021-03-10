Associated Equipment Charger, Analyzer, Power Supply and More

The Model IBC6008MSK charger by Associated Equipment Corporation has adjustable charging amperage and voltage with patented diagnostics to detect weak or defective batteries, a designed-in adjustable re-flash power mode for extended vehicle diagnostics at specific voltages, polarity protection and overcharge protection.

An easy-to-read backlit interface guides technicians through a variety of charging parameters for different battery types including sealed lead acid, AGM, enhanced flooded (start-stop), GEL, deep cycle and lithium (SLI) starting batteries.

It automatically sets charging level and time based on the battery type selected and performs deep discharge recovery of sulfated batteries including AGM. The Partial Charge Mode allows for a quick test and charging of a battery to 75-80%.

For more info: associatedequip.com