ASE Webinar: Using Diagnostic Tools for Successful Repair

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Using Diagnostic Tools for Successful Repair.”

Bryan Bott and Bryan Lewis with Triad Diagnostic Solutions will provide an overview of diagnostics and DTCs for heavy-duty applications. This includes:

Diagnostic inspection process – total vehicle health analysis and identifying issues and potential root cause analysis

Diagnostic trouble code overview – different types of DTCs, how to identify with associated repair processes

Diagnostic tool features – utilizing scan tool information for diagnosing issues, including circuit diagrams, live data, component replacement guides, service data, repair times

Troubleshooting and repair steps by DTC or symptom – why are they important to follow

Technical information – why following OEM specifications during repair is important

Post repair vehicle health check – why this is important

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.