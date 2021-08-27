Connect with us

ASE Summer Registration Window Ends Next Month

 

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) encourages those planning to register for ASE certification tests to do so as soon as possible so they can be sure to secure a seat at their preferred test center before the summer registration period ends on September 30. 

To register, visit the https://my.ase.com/ web portal where more than 50 ASE certification tests are offered for automotive, collision, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus and truck equipment repair. ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 500 secured, proctored test centers. It is recommended that service professionals coordinate testing with their employers and check test center availability before registering.

Those with active automobile certifications (A1-A9) can use the ASE renewal app for recertification, extending the expiration date of their certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.

To register for ASE certification tests, visit www.ASE.com, email [email protected] or call 1-800-390-6789.

