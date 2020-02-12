ASE Renews Kasey Kahne Partnership

For 20 consecutive years, ASE and Kasey Kahne Racing (KKR) have partnered to promote the high standards of service and repair achieved through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the successful partnership will continue on, according to Tim Zilke, president and CEO of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

“There is no better advocate or ambassador for ASE and its mission than Kasey Kahne,” said Zilke. “Kasey is not only an expert driver, but he understands how vehicles function and the importance of having well-trained, certified professionals as members of his pit crews. We are proud to continue our partnership with Kasey and KKR and look forward to working together promoting service professionalism.”

During race season, Kasey Kahne Racing will feature the ASE logo on the nose wing of its two World of Outlaws series cars, the No. 49 car driven by Brad Sweet and the No. 9 car driven by James McFadden. Last season, KKR and Sweet won the World of Outlaws season championship, and McFadden won seven races for KKR. As part of the partnership, Kahne will also make appearances on behalf of ASE and plans to attend the 2020 ASE Instructor Training Conference, July 14-17 in Frisco, Texas.