Connect with us

News

ASE Renewal App Helps Certified Techs Extend Certifications

 

on

More than 100 ASE-certified technicians have extended their certification expiration dates by one year without setting foot in a test center, thanks to the ASE Renewal App program which tests technical knowledge through an app on their phones, tablets or computers. The program is available only to technicians who are already certified in the automobile series of tests (tests A1-A9).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“The ASE Renewal App program is about giving technicians options for how they manage their professional certifications,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO. “We are grateful to the 100 early adopters of the program, who provided crucial feedback that will improve the ASE Renewal App. They are truly an elite group of professionals who are focused on excellence in their careers.”

Participants in the ASE Renewal App program commit only a few minutes per certification area per month to answering questions, so it takes an average of 8 months to extend certifications by a year. Learning is a strong emphasis of the program. Question content focuses on the leading-edge technology on modern vehicles or issues that technicians typically have difficulty diagnosing.

“Kudos to the question developers. The questions are relevant, and if I weren’t currently going through dealer level training, I would be doing much worse answering the questions in the app. Harder questions only build value in ASE certifications,” said Mike Y. from Deptford, New Jersey, an ASE Master Automobile Technician, L1 Certified, and an early adopter of the ASE Renewal App.

Advertisement

For more information about the program, visit ASErenewalapp.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

ASE Renewal App Helps Certified Techs Extend Certifications

on

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces  Toyota/BMW PowerPak Piston Kit

on

'How To Train Your Team' DRIVE Workshop Coming February 24th, 25th

on

Dana Aftermarket's Free, Interactive Training Academy
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: The Importance Of Valve Stem Seals

News: MAHLE Motorsport Introduces  Toyota/BMW PowerPak Piston Kit

News: ‘How To Train Your Team’ DRIVE Workshop Coming February 24th, 25th

News: Dana Aftermarket’s Free, Interactive Training Academy

News: ASE Renewal App Helps Certified Techs Extend Certifications

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect