ASE Presents Chairman’s Scholarship For 2021-‘22

 

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has awarded the ASE Chairman’s Scholarship for the 2021-‘22 academic year to Brock Voegele of Bismarck, North Dakota.

“Congratulations to Brock for earning this prestigious scholarship,” said Mark Polke, chairman of the ASE board of directors and director of Bosch Workshop Concepts, North America for Robert Bosch LLC. “Brock is an excellent student who not only excels in the classroom but is a leader in his community. We are excited for what is in store for Brock as he continues his education and prepares for a career in the automotive industry.” 

The ASE Chairman’s Scholarship recognizes the strong technical skills and foundational knowledge required to support our industry as an entry-level technician. The ASE Chairman is a voluntary leadership position, and the scholarship recognizes and honors the dedication of the ASE Chairman to the advancement of all service professionals. The ASE board of directors is proud to support recipients of this scholarship as they begin their journey as an automotive service and repair technician.

For more information about ASE, visit www.ase.com.

