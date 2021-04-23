ASE Opens Spring Certification Registration

ASE spring registration is now open and more service technicians than usual will be scheduling tests before their certifications expire on June 30.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) encourages those planning to register for ASE tests do so as soon as possible. Test centers are open, and registering now will help ensure a confirmed time slot.

To register, visit the newly updated myASE.com web portal, where more than 50 ASE certification tests are offered for automotive, collision, medium/heavy-duty, school bus, transit bus and truck-equipment repair.

ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 500 secured, proctored test centers. ASE recommends that automotive professionals coordinate testing with their employers and check test-center availability before registering.

Service professionals with automobile certifications (A1 through A9) can use the ASE renewal app for recertification. The ASE renewal app was developed to help ASE-certified professionals extend the expiration date of their certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.