ASE Offers Online Toolkit For Industry Partners

 

Repair facilities and industry organizations looking to promote their support of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) and its ASE certification program can visit www.ASEtoolkit.com to access ASE-approved marketing communications resources free of charge. 

“The ASE online toolkit is a one-stop web portal for shops, technicians and industry partners to quickly locate ASE marketing assets for use in their own communications materials,” said Trish Serratore, ASE senior vice president of communications. “ASE-approved logos, videos and branded marketing materials can be downloaded quickly, and new items are added periodically, to make it easy for our industry partners to incorporate ASE into their marketing programs.”

The ASE Partner Toolkit is organized by shop owners, technicians and corporate partners and features the following types of downloadable marketing materials: logos, photography, email templates and infographics, as well as ASE brochures, posters, videos and publications.  

To view the ASE Partner Toolkit, visit www.ASEtoolkit.com. For questions or additional information, email [email protected].

