 ASE Marks June as Automotive Service Professionals Month
Shop Owner
UnderhoodService

ASE Marks June as Automotive Service Professionals Month

PRT & PRT HEAVY DUTY To Exhibit at “The Group” Annual Member Expo

Bay-Master Partners with Wisetack to Offer Auto Shops Integrated, Consumer-Friendly Financing

Snap-on's New Software Release Offers Diagnostic Depth
News

ASE Marks June as Automotive Service Professionals Month

 

on

Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has designated June 2022 as Automotive Service Professionals Month (ASPM). 

This year, APSM will not only serve as a way to recognize vehicle service professionals who are proficient, credentialed and committed to excellence, but also as a celebration of ASE’s 50 years of service to the transportation industry.

To commemorate Automotive Service Professionals Month, ASE has developed a special logo that can be used by companies, organizations and individuals to recognize and honor vehicle service professionals during June 2022. The logo can be downloaded free of charge by visiting the ASE Tool Kit at www.asetoolkit.com

Industry members are encouraged to join ASE in observing Automotive Service Professionals Month and commemorate the occasion with special programs, recognition events and other celebrations.

