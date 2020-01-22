Connect with us

News

ASE Introduces Spanish/English Option For Tests

 

on

Starting in January, technicians taking certain ASE automobile certification tests – Suspension & Steering (A4), Brakes (A5), Electrical/Electronic Systems (A6) or Auto Maintenance and Light Repair (G1) – will have the option to see each question in a split-screen, Spanish/English format. No special registration procedure will be needed to access the Spanish translation, which is built into the test delivery screen. Test-takers will click on a “Leer en Español” (“Read in Spanish”) button to call up a screen showing the question and answer options in both Spanish and English.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

All ASE tests will continue to have the searchable English-to-Spanish Glossary of technical terms which can be helpful to resolve dialectal differences. In addition, anyone for whom English is a second language may bring a standard, published English-to-foreign language dictionary to use at the test center.

ASE Certified Technician

In 2020, only the listed four certification and recertification tests will have the new bilingual feature. However, ASE anticipates Spanish translation of the other automobile series tests required for Master status to be available at a future date.

Visit www.ase.com/Tests/ASE-Certification-Tests/Spanish-Testing.aspx for information in Spanish about the new translation option.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

ASE Introduces Spanish/English Option For Tests

on

Federated's Free Fuel Fridays Are Back

on

WIX Filters Introduced 380 New Parts In 2019

on

Steck Tools' Parts Cart Allows Dual-Sided Access
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Diagnostics: Tech Tip: TPMS Relearn Procedures

News: Federated’s Free Fuel Fridays Are Back

News: WIX Filters Introduced 380 New Parts In 2019

News: Steck Tools’ Parts Cart Allows Dual-Sided Access

News: Rislone Oil Additive Improves Engine Performance

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect