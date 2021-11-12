ASE Free Webinar: How To Select The Correct Gasket Maker

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “How to Select and Apply the Correct Gasket Maker.”

Engines have significantly evolved in design, requiring different sealing solutions than in the past. Eric Seilbold, senior product manager with Permatex, will dive deep into gasket maker solutions and how to select and apply the proper gasket makers.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

Click here for more information or to register.