ASE Extends Spring Scheduling Window Until September 30

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has extended the scheduling window to September 30 to give those who have registered additional time to schedule their tests. Spring registration will remain open until June 30 for more than 54 automotive, collision, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus and truck equipment repair certification tests .

ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 500 secured, proctored test centers. It is recommended that automotive professionals coordinate testing with their employers and review the social distancing and safety measures that the Prometric test centers have put in place. Before registering, check test center availability.

Each test costs $45, except L1, L2 and L3 tests which are $90 each. A $36 registration fee is paid once during the registration window, no matter how many tests an individual takes.

For recertification, a one-time $36 registration fee is paid during the registration period, and tests are $45 each, except L1R and L2R tests which are $90 each. An individual may sign up for as many recertification tests as they choose during the registration window. As an added benefit, ASE caps the cost of tests taken, so the most anyone would pay to recertify in a single registration window is $171, no matter how many recertification tests are taken. Recertification for the automotive series of tests (A1-A9) is also available through the new ASE renewal app at www.ASErenewalapp.com.