ASE Chairman’s Message Released

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence ( ASE ) has released a message from Bobby Basset, chairman of the ASE board of directors.

Click Here to Read More

Bobby Basset

Bassett, who serves as the North American national training manager for Gates Corporation, reflects on the challenging times we are facing and the need for skilled individuals with professional credentials to keep the supply chain and motoring public going.

To read the full text of Bassett’s chairman’s message, visit https://www.ase.com/About-ASE/Chairman.aspx.