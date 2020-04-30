Connect with us

ASE Chairman's Message Released

 

on

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has released a message from Bobby Basset, chairman of the ASE board of directors.

Bobby Basset

Bassett, who serves as the North American national training manager for Gates Corporation, reflects on the challenging times we are facing and the need for skilled individuals with professional credentials to keep the supply chain and motoring public going.

To read the full text of Bassett’s chairman’s message, visit https://www.ase.com/About-ASE/Chairman.aspx.

on

ASE Chairman's Message Released

on

The Network Offers Free Shop Owner Webinar

on

MACS Petitions For Federal Cabin Cleaning Guidelines

on

Free Downloadable Images From Car Care Council
