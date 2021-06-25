Connect with us

ASE Certification Expiring? Schedule Tests Now

 

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) encourages those whose certifications are expiring on June 30 to schedule their tests now to secure a confirmed time slot.

More service technicians than usual are scheduling tests before their certifications expire on June 30. To check availability and set up a test time, visit ASE.com, click on register and sign-in. Once logged in, users should click on “orders” and then “store” where they will find the test or tests, they want to take. After adding those tests to the cart, they can check out and registration is complete.

Service professionals with automobile certifications (A1-A9) can also use the ASE Renewal App for recertification. The ASE Renewal App was developed to help ASE Certified professionals extend the expiration date of their certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.

To register for any ASE certifications, visit www.ASE.com, email [email protected] or call 1-800-390-6789.

