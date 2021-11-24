ASE C1 Test Prep – Who Is Your Customer?

Earlier we have been talking about communicating with your customer and many of the key points of doing so. Now we are going to dig into some actual items that your communications need to accomplish. Many of these are captured or scripted by your write-up software but some may not be. These points are essential in serving your customer and getting their vehicle serviced properly.

Knowing who your customer is, is more than just their name or vehicle type. All customers are not the same and each one has a specific set of characteristics that allow you to serve them better if you know them. Be sure you know if this is a first time visit for the customer. Review your incoming list for the day and identify new customers. It is always nice to welcome them as a first-time visitor. This really sets the stage for a good write-up. Conversely, if they are a repeat customer or a frequent customer, mention that too, thanking them for their loyalty or multiple vehicles is a must.

Identify any commercial customers or fleet customers. These people’s needs are the same in that they need service, but their timing could be different since these vehicles are used to support a business function. What about fleets? If this is a fleet vehicle it may be covered under a fleet service plan or additional warranty. Some of these fleets require pre authorizations that are not covered under the driver’s signature. Special terms or pricing may also be at an agreed upon rate. Regardless of what type of vehicle it is, the individual dropping off the vehicle needs to be communicated with. Be sure you identify their communication preferences before they leave. This is very important for setting expectations and establishing the ability to communicate status or authorizations. Lastly you should identify any alternate transportation needs they may have. Shuttle, rental vehicle, drop-off etc. These are very positive things that you provide. Be sure they know you have them and you know their requirements for them.

