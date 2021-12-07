ASE C1 Test Prep – Get The Proper Vehicle Information (Video)

Welcome back to our ASE C1 test preparation. We have been talking previously about communicating with the customer and the aspects of handling the knowledge transfer with them. Today we are Looking further into the write-up and that has to do with the vehicle itself.

Click Here to Read More

It used to be if you had the customers name and the vehicle, you were all set. Well, not today. With the addition of all the technologies, along has come the need for more vehicle information. Many of the current computer write-up systems assist you in the info gathering, but not everyone has the systems available for this write-up. If your s does not, here are a few things to be sure to remember.

First and foremost, get the VIN. This seventeen-digit number holds many of the required data points about the vehicle. It can in many cases tell you the year, model, assembly plant, engine and even the sequence number the vehicle was produced in. Most information systems today use this number to decode many things about the vehicle. It is imperative that you capture this information correctly. One number or digit off on the vin and you are either void or have the completely wrong vehicle. Be sure to double check it for accuracy if you are gathering it manually. It can usually be found on the dash or vin plate under the front window glass. Many vehicles have it on barcode form on the door jam. It will also appear under the hood.