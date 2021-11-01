ASE C1 Test Highlights – Talking To Customers Part 1 (VIDEO)

Welcome to part 1 of the ASE C-1 Service Advisor Test Highlights Video. During this series we will be exploring the subjects covered during the ASE testing process for C-1. Today we will be looking at communication skills involving phone conversations, In-person communications and electronic or contactless information exchanges.

The first thing to remember when communicating with your customer is that you have many customers, they have one Service Advisor. When you are communicating with your customers be sure you are focused on that customer for the encounter. To that end, do not multitask. Have their information ready to discuss with them and available for reference. If you need to take an extra moment to refamiliarize yourself with their particulars, take it.

When conducting a telephone exchange, always announce yourself by name and your place of business. Whenever possible address them by name. Also be sure your environment is conducive to a call. An air rachet in the background is not an effective place for your customer to hear what you are saying. Next, have their info close at hand. Speak clearly and into the phone. Do not have side conversations with others when conversing with your customer. This is their time. If you must get other information, use hold. Be sure to tell the customer you are leaving them, why and for how long.